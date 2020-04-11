Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Northern Christian Elders Forum (NOCEF) on Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take advantage of the current onslaught against Boko Haram terrorists to secure the release of Leah Sharibu and the remaining Chibok girls.

To these elders, securing the release of Leah Sharibu and the remaining Chibok girls who are still in the custody of the terrorists for years now, would be the greatest gift from Buhari-led Federal Government not only to Christians but the world at large.

NOCEF in an Easter message by it’s by the chairman, Engr Ejoga Inalegwu, called on the Christians to celebrate the season at home and use the season to pray fervently for the country to quickly overcome the ravaging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The statement said: “While wishing Nigerians a happy Easter celebration, we continue to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to take advantage of the pressure under which Boko Haram is now, and facilitate the release of Leah Sharibu and the remaining Chibok girls still in their custody.

“Coronavirus has upset our economy, our social system and the way we interact has changed. We must embrace these changes to prevent the spread of the disease as we pray,” he charged.

Speaking specifically to Christians he said, Easter calls for a sober reflection on the sacrifices made by Jesus Christ, and indeed a time for deep reflection, especially as the world, is faced with the worst invisible enemy called COVID-19.

The statement read in part: “This is the time that we must turn to God in fervent prayers as the world battles for solutions to this pandemic that is threatening the entire human race.

“We call on our brethren in states where there is a lockdown, to celebrate in their homes, while also adhering strictly to the guidelines against the spread of the disease.

“Nevertheless, in spite of the predicament facing us, Christians must continue to love and care for our neighbours, as well as make sacrifices that will change our communities and country.

“On our own part, we have reached out with a token of bags of rice worth N3.4 million for distribution to very needy brethren in 17 states in the North, where NOCEF has structures to celebrate Easter.

“It is our sincere prayers that our leaders will learn some hard lessons from this calamity, which is not a respecter of person, to invest heavily in the health sector, when we come out of this pandemic.”