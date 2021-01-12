From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Northern states chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the Department of State Security (DSS) to arrest those it claimed are plotting to cause religious violence in the country.

Reacting to the DSS claim that some persons are plotting to foment religious violence across major cities in the country, the Vice-Chairman, Northern States CAN, Rev John Joseph Hayab, noted that such an alarm is not healthy for the country at a time the people are experiencing insecurity and economic hardship.

‘It has become a weekly or monthly practice for our dear security agency to make statements that only help to create fear and pave ways for evil people to cause citizens harm,’ Hayab said.

‘If you truly have a security report about anyone or any group trying to instigate violence just do to them what the law says but coming out to create panic every time is not good for the people who are already living in self-pity and have lost hope due to the high level of insecurity in the Nation.

‘Sometimes these statements are seen as a strategy to stop people from expressing their views. Whenever a strong view has been made and others are saying theirs too that is when you will hear security alert.

‘As a leader of the Church in Kaduna State, I know my people have been attacked, killed and have their homes and places of worship destroyed or vandalized when there was no quarrel between them and anyone. And in all these pains, Security agencies did not show serious concern or go after the arsonist or criminals.

‘We, therefore, do not understand why they should be making statements that will only create panic when no arrest has been made and no good steps are taken to show or teach lawbreakers lessons.

‘We want our security agencies to Just go after those planning evil against Nigeria if they have any credible intelligence about their evil intention.

‘Coming out always to make statements that will only create more fear in the minds of citizens at a time they are already in fear at home, on the road and everywhere in the country is not a good way to secure us.’