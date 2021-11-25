From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A coalition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups across Northern Nigeria has launched a major campaign for the realisation of the Presidential ambition of the former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

The occasion, which was held in Kano, attracted party supporters and faithful as well as representatives of non-government groups from across the North.

Speaking at Menna Event Centre, venue of the lavish political occasion, National Coordinator of the Coalition, Sadiq Abubakar asserted that no living Nigerian, in recent times, had equalled the contributions of Okorocha towards the development of the North.

He said that Okorocha, through his Foundation, had touched the lives of Northerners by establishing free schools in Kano, Zaria, Sokoto, Bauchi, Jos and Adamawa States for orphans and children of the less privileged members of the Northern society.

He added that it was noteworthy that in these schools, uniforms were issued free of charge to students while feeding and shelter were extended to them without a fee.

While reminding his audience that Okorocha fluently speaks the Hausa language, he noted that ‘the North trusts Okorocha, particularly because the unity of Nigeria is guaranteed in his hands.

‘He is a unifying figure between the North and the South due to his understanding of the cultures of the people of the North and the people of the East,’ he added.

Also speaking at the public lecture, the National Woman Leader of the Coalition for Youth Awareness, Jamila Abdullahi while appealing to Northerners, particularly women to go for the Presidency of Okorocha, stressed that Okorocha, with his vast experience in public service, was coming to salvage Nigeria from its present political, economic and security challenges.

