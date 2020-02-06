Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Despite criticisms by some northern leaders about the formation of a security outfit in the South West, codenamed Amotekun, a northern group, known as Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) has formed a security outfit called Shege-Ka-Fasa.

It is literally embedded with the strength of a roaring lion, like that of a leopard in Amotekun.

“The outfit, codenamed “Shege Ka Fasa is designed to be the vanguard of the entire north encompassing every ethnic group and religion, and to be deeply patriotic in its operation in addition to performing general complimentary tasks for enhancing security in the region,” the group said.

Unveiling the Shege-Ka-Fasa at a press conference, yesterday, spokesman of the group, Abdul-Azeez

Suleiman, said if northern governors and leaders from the region fail to give them the necessary support, they would seek the Federal Government assistance for legal backup.

“If the state governments and other leaders of the region fail to take action to protect the region the way their southern counterparts are doing, CNG is willing to follow through with all the processes of obtaining the required legal backing for the outfit from the relevant federal authorities.

“We resolved to formalize this request by writing to the governors through the Northern Governors Forum and to the leaderships of traditional, religious and cultural institutions in the region.

“We wish to draw attention that it is absolutely impossible to expect that communities would continue to fold their arms while criminals invade their abodes, kill, abduct and displace them.

“By this, today we unveil the symbols for the Shege Ka Fasa outfit which would be formally inaugurated in the coming few weeks when all necessary legal processes might have been completed or formally adopted and ratified by the northern states governors.

“For the past 12 years, the North has struggled with disabling challenges that include dwindling economy, rising poverty and more worrying, a crippling security situation that has taken a huge toll in lives, property and the overall cohesion of the region.

“The situation manifested in 2008 in the form of a deadly insurgency from the Northeast and within a short time, spread to other parts of the region and virtually turned the entire region into a battlefield.

“While the insurgency raged, other disturbances were created in the region in the form of cattle rustling that pitched northern communities against each other.

“A new dimension was introduced to the farmers/herders conflict which gradually deteriorated into an uncontrollable proportion and deepened the artificial rift between communities in the region.

“This trend suddenly metamorphosed into a deadly armed banditry and kidnapping for ransom which is recycled for arms and drugs. This is in addition to another frustrating trend of the theft and forced trafficking in northern children to other parts of the country for reasons that are largely dubious.