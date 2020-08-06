“The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy”….John 10:10

Each time there are reported killings in Southern Kaduna,Benue, Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and other states in the North, it refreshes sorrowful past memories and opens old wounds that only the victims can feel the pain.

Such killings are like cyclone ; that are violent in nature and comes with destructive arm like a rotating windstorm .

ln-deed, no figure has been placed on these killings that started since 2016 because of lack of statistics .

Infact each of these killings have been fingered at either the bandits or Fulani herdsmen rustlers. Their traits are well spelt out in the holy book, which is “to steal, to kill, and to destroy”. These criminals plan their dastardly operations under a leader. Arms are handed to them for destructive and killing purposes. Those at the receiving end are usually the unarmed vulnerable villagers .

More painful is the wanton killings being perpetrated by bandits ravaging the Southern Kaduna and Benue undeterred. Creating the concern if there is security in these states. Despite the lonely voices of few governors whose cry are like that of weeping children in the wilderness.

Many believe these killers are migrants from outside the northern fringes of the country many other think otherwise. They argue that the Governor of Kaduna State and that of Zamfara had at different time confessed meeting these bandits and were able to struck deals of compromise with their leaders to stop the cyclone of killings.

What is more puzzling is their style of annihilation of innocent and poor northerners, especially farmers and poor villagers.

States like Benue, Yobe, Plateau, Katsina Zamfara, and recently Southern Kaduna and Bornu are recipients of their heinous doom. Yes, it seems like doomsday has enveloped these states leaving Nigerians to ask the question whether our security agencies are overwhelmed?

What appears like the cyclone of doom is gradually enveloping the country if care is not taken as we approach the yuletide season, the rate of insecurity would further escalate.

Today, traveling by road is regarded as taking a huge risk.

The Coronavirus pandemic has further created more pathetic situation.

Commercial transporters have resorted to the old system where armed security personnels are hired to escort their vehicles. Infact, travelers are scanty on the major highways because of desperate vicious kidnappers despite the introduction of the police operation “Puff Adder”.

There is palpable fear in the land and insecurity has become the major issue of discussion in many offices, hospitals,and market places. It is a cyclone of killlings sweeping gradually across the length and breath of the country. Security analyst are afraid of the situation as they finger some government recent actions as blunt indices of what could be described as the indicators toward the cyclone of doom. When the Benue and Plateau states killings started, calls were made for the immediate clampdown of the known perpetrators “ Fulani herdsmen” who were also the rustlers, the efforts put in place were seemed not sufficient and before we could spell Nigeria, the peaceful states of Zamfara was enveloped by the cyclone of doom as innocent citizens were killed like chicken. Even the federal government assurances were taken with the pinch of salt, as the cyclone of killing transverse to Katsina stste being the President’s state, what a slap on the presidency.

What is more disturbing is the unusual alleged romance between the federal government and the Miytte Allah cattle breeder association of Nigeria which claimed that President Buhari is their patron with some Emirs as board of trustees.

In an exclusive interview, with this writer, the National secretary,

Baba Othman Ngelzarma, confirmed the position of the president. The question is could the pampering of the Fulani herders attest to their ethnic affinity to the president? It is rather disheartening that innocent Nigerians are afraid to peacefully live in their God given community. It is rather unfortunate that Nigerians who throng out to cast their votes for President Buhari to provide security for them are instead being reminded of the same rehashed allegation of how previous administration corruptly embezzled millions of Naira meant for security development. Even Miyetti Allah group have expressed their intention to establish their own security outfit purportedly to provide security for its members. This menesingly vicious group has grown in provocative proportions to the extent that they assume any position to themselves. The other time, they tried forcing state governors to create grazing reserves for their members across the country.

Despite the fear of this group , it can be equated to the Coronavirus. More troubling is the group seen in procession with assault rifle AK-47 . Meanwhile, stakeholders around the country have taken exception to Miyetti Allah position. The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and Abuja has declared emphatically that the ‘‘statement is capable of causing disaffection among Nigerians’’ and ‘‘tearing the nation apart.’’ A few weeks ago, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano and his Benue state counterpart have both decried the activities and utterances of the group.

They also called on the Federal Government to ban the influx of herdsmen from neighbouring countries into Nigeria.

What a country (2)

Billions of Naira was collectively donated by private individuals, institutions and foreign organisations as donations to assist in the fight against COVID-19; unfortunately, while hundreds of Nigerians are getting exposed to the virus, and while many others are struggling for survival, unfortunately some few Nigerians in positions cruelly see this as good opportunity to embark on embezzle ment sphere. What a country !