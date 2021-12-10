From Okwe Obi and Ladejobi Taofeek, Abuja

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), yesterday, resolved to hold summit to find lasting solutions to the spate of killings and kidnapping that have engulfed the region.

Its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, at a press briefing in Abuja, noted that so far, over 800 persons have been abducted this year.

Suleiman noted that governors from the region who should champion the cause of securing the people have failed, adding that inability to secure the borders, forests and highways in northern Nigeria are partly a result of incapacity, absence of political will, corruption and bad governance.

“In 2021 alone, over 800 persons have been abducted by non-state actors in the North. In September, 73 children were abducted in Kaya, Maradun local government of Zamfara State.

“At the College of Agriculture and Animal Health in Bakura, Zamfara State, 15 persons were taken. While 121 were abducted at Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna State.

“In May, 156 children were abducted at an Islamiyya in Niger state. Similarly, 270 were abducted in Jangebe in Marafa Local Government of Zamfara.”

He said in view of the enormity of the security and socio-economic challenges, the CNG has resolved to embark on a massive mobilisation of all men and women of goodwill in the region and beyond, to raise their voices to give voice to our voiceless people.

“Consequently, the CNG has resolved to organise a mega pannorthern Nigerian summit under the chairmanship of the convener of the Northern Elders Forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi to look into and proffer definite solutions to the security challenges in the region.

“The summit shall involve such critical stakeholders as traditional rulers, clerics of all faiths, academics, community leaders, security personnel, students, women, youth and all trade organisations including ASUU, COASU, NUT, NUJ, NULGE, NGE, NURTW, NATO, vigilante groups as well as the business community.

