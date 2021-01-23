From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEPD) has appealed to Hausa-Fulani youths not to take the laws into their hands by retaliating the burning of the house of Sarkin Fulani of Oyo State, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir.

CNEPD National Coordinator Engr Zana Goni, in a statement on Saturday, condemned the act and described it as provocative and senseless, noting that such an act could lead to a full-blown war between the two regions.

Goni called on the state government and security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted.

He reminded Nigerians that the Nigerian Constitution guarantees every citizen the right live and conduct legitimate business in any part of the country.

While advocating for peaceful co-existence, national cohesion,religious and ethnic tolerance, the elders called on authorities to always rise to the occasion, whenever issues that threatened national security and stability reared their heads.

‘We condemn in totally the senseless, provocative and disturbing act of arson targeted at the home of the Sarkin Fulani of Oyo State, Alh Saliu Abdulkadir, by youths suspected to be Yoruba.

‘As elders, we are alarmed that the home of the Sarkin, his livestock and 11 cars would be burnt in that manner at a time the country needs urgent healing and reconciliation.

“We maintain that violence remains inimical to the progress of any society and her people, as it retards socio-economic development on all fronts.

‘We charge the police and other law enforcement operatives to ensure adequate security protection for the Hausa-Fulani community in the state, who may be prone to further attacks.

‘Particularly, we call for the immediate arrest of one Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho and all the perpetrators of this evil act and bring them before the law.

‘Furthermore, we wish to make a passionate appeal to all the Fulani and Hausa youths in the north to once again disappoint this enemies of national unity by remaining peaceful and wait for the government to act in a manner that will bring justice to those affected,’ he said.

He further alleged that the act was ‘fueled, and sponsored by an online news medium owned by a failed presidential candidate from the South-West in the 2019 general election.

‘We also call on Nigerians to ignore media propaganda by this medium, which is aimed at causing disunity among Nigerians.

‘Finally, we wish to commend the Governor of Oyo State on his stands on the incident; particularly the order to arrest Mr Sunday Igboho.

‘We also urge the Oyo State Government to activate measures to compensate all those affected by this mindless act, to assuage their pain.’