From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A high powered delegation of Northern Elders’ Forum led by Prof Ango Abdulahi is currently meeting with Northern natives resident in the South-East.

The town hall meeting is part of efforts to ensure the safety of Northerners living in South-East Nigeria and other states outside the North due to the violence that trailed the recent #EndSARS protests in country.

The delegation, which will also pay a visit to the Governor of Enugu State, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, is made up Prof Ango Abdulahi, Alhaji Ghali Na’Abba, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, Alhaji Hakeem BabaAhmed, Rev Bitrus Dangiwa, among others.