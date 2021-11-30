From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has asked the Federal Government to potspone the proposed national census billed for next year until after the 2023 general elections.

Spokesman of the pan-Arewa social political organisation, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, in a statement, yesterday, claimed the “integrity and success of a sensitive and vital activity such as this will be compromised by destabilised and threatened communities and proximity to another sensitive activity such as general elections.

“The Forum invites attention to the hardship under which the vast majority of the population lives. Increasing poverty levels and widespread insecurity demand that leaders should exercise extreme caution in taking economic and security-related decisions.

“Increase in the price of fuel in particular will compound the already desperate condition of living of most Nigerians.

“It is important that decisions on this matter include considerations of the interests of the national economy, welfare of the citizen and reactions of a hard-pressed citizenry.”

NEF also advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to interfere or terminate the ongoing trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who is facing charges of treasonable felony.

Some eminent leaders from the South-East had visited President Buhari and appealed for Kanu’s release.

But Baba-Ahmed argued that his release would further deepen the security situation in the country.

“Northern Elders Forum has carefully studied the request of Igbo Elders for President Muhammadu Buhari to terminate the trial of Kanu and release him unconditionally. It also noted President Buhari’s response which both raised weighty issues related to the request, and his commitment to consider it.

“The Forum notes that there are no safe, constructive or informed grounds for granting the request, and advises that President Buhari will do serious injury to a country already threatened by multiple challenges to its security and territorial integrity if he delays announcing the only responsible response, which is that the judicial process in the case of Kanu must be allowed to run its course.”

The former permanent secretary, who warned against the profiling of Fulani herders as terrorists, suggested that the Federal Government should clear the air on the labeling of bandits as terrorists.

“The Forum noted a judicial decision to label bandits and kidnappers as terrorists, and recommends greater clarity in terms of the targets of this development.

“In any event, the Forum cautions against profiling and targeting all Fulani as terrorists.

“Millions of law-abiding Fulani exist who should be encouraged to stay on the side of the law, while those who have chosen to continue on the path of criminality should feel the full weight of the law,” he said.

