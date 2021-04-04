From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Pan-Arewa socio-political organisation, Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has condoled with the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, over the death of its spokesman, Yinka Odumakin.

Its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, in a statement yesterday, said the late Odumakin dedicated his life serving the country and advocating true federalism.

“We received the sad news of the demise of Yinka Odumakin, spokesman of Afenifere. Mr Odumakin was a key figure in Afenifere, and the Forum recognizes that he served it loyally, with commitment.

“On those few occasions when this Forum collaborated with Afenifere and other groups in pursuit of national goals, Mr Odumakin stood out as a pivotal figure.

“The Forum condoles his family and Afenifere. We pray that both will find comfort in his record of service and the life he lived,” he said.