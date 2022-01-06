From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Northern Elders Forum (N.E.F) have conveyed their condolences to the government of Kano State over the death of some of its illustrious sons.

A delegation of the Forum led by Ango Abdullahi, a Professor, said that they were at the Kano Government House to deliver their condolences over the death of some elder statesmen from the State, who died recently.

“We are here to condole you over the death of Sarkin Bai, Muktar Adnan, who is a man of honour, our founding member, Ibrahim Datti Ahmad and a consummate politician, Bashir Othman Tofa.”

“Sarkin Bai was a father to us, Ibrahim Datti Ahmad was very active in all our activities while Bashir Tofa’s foresightedness reflected on the defence of values”, he stated.

“These great personalities have contributed alot to the development of Northern Nigeria and the entire country, he said.

He added that they were saddened by the death of these great men, who had impacted immensely on humanity.

“We would continue to pray to Almighty Allah to forgive and accept their good deeds and also grant them Jannatul Firdaus and also gives the State and their families the fortitude to bear the loss, he said.

The Forum also expressed appreciation to Kano State Government for the reception accorded to them.

Responding, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje represented by his deputy Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna expressed appreciation to the Forum for condoling the government and people of Kano at this moment of grief.

“Indeed we have lost some elders who selflessly have contributed to the growth and progress of Kano State”.

We are also praying for them to get eternal rest he said.