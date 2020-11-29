Okwe Obi, Abuja

Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CONEPD) has applauded the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, for his courage to voice out on the worsening security situation in the northern part of the country.

During the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) meeting, Sultan had narrated how bandits “go around in the villages, households and markets with their AK 47 rifles, they stop at the market, buy things, pay and collect change, with their weapons openly displayed.”

In a statement, yesterday, the group’s National Coordinator, Zana Goni and National Women Leader, Hajia Mario Bichi, pointed out that the utterances of the monarch did not only reflect the true situation of things, but vindicated them.

Goni appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the advice of Nigerians calling for a re-jig of the security architecture and appointment of young minds who would salvage the situation.

It reads in part: “We most respectfully commend the Sultan of Sokoto, our father, for stating the true position of things in the North, as it concerns insecurity.