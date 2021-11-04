From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Pan–Arewa socio-politcal group, Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has rejected special treatment and trial for Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The group advised the Federal Government to ensure his trial proceed in accordance with the laws of the land without any special treatment, adding that elite who want special treatment accorded to him for peace “are merely inviting more threats on the people.”

It also charged government and security agencies not to allow IPOB truncate the Anambra State governorship election on Saturday.

NEF’s spokesman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, in a statement, yesterday, after a meeting with its leader, Ango Abdullahi, said the region would cooperate with other regions to produce a competent president in 2023.

According to Baba-Ahmed, the elders suggested the state independent electoral commissions should be scrapped and the powers to conduct local government elections transferred to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“IPOB’s plans to frustrate the governorship election in Anambra State this weekend must be resisted.

“The ongoing trial of its leader should proceed in accordance with the laws of the land, and elite from the region who demand that he is accorded special treatment in return for peace should know they are merely inviting more threats on the people they should help to protect.

“The people of the North want to work with other Nigerians to produce a competent and committed Nigerian leadership that will restore confidence in our country’s capacity to survive and rebuild itself for the next generations.

“The forum notes that Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress dominate the political landscape. It further notes that Nigerians will benefit from additional options, both to improve competition and to broaden the leadership selection process.

“The forum looks forward to the emergence and consolidation of other parties in the political environment. The continued existence of state electoral commissions which conduct elections into local governments is severely damaging the democratic process.

“The forum advises that the ongoing constitutional amendments should include the scrapping of these commissions and the assumption of their duties by INEC,” he said.

He lamented that Borno State has not had electricity supply for over 10 months because of the insidious activities of Boko Haram insurgents.

The spokesperson said if labelling bandits as terrorists would quell the onslaught ravaging the region, the elders would support it wholeheartedly.

