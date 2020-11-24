Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has tackled President Muhammadu Buhari over rising cases of insecurity, especially in the North-East and along Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano expressway, which is constantly being terrorised by bandits and kidnappers.

NEF Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, in a statement, Tuesday, said despite efforts to discourage northerners against re-electing President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 because of his inability to combat insurgency, they still voted him.

Baba-Ahmed maintained that the present situation would teach them a lesson never to elect politicians based on emotions but on competence in subsequent elections.

‘Although it is consistent with a registered record of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to matters affecting people of the North, it is nonetheless an irrefutable evidence that this administration does not care about the people of the North, their economy or their security.

‘This Forum had advised Nigerians, particularly fellow Northerners not to trust President Buhari with another mandate in 2019 because evidence garnered from his first term was strong over his indifference to, and even disdain for our Northern communities.

‘The only thing that mattered to him were our votes. This administration has just sentenced Northerners to another five years to live with many threats to life and economy on this important highway.

‘The Forum notes that President Buhari will leave a very valuable legacy for Northerners. This legacy will remind us of the importance of electing good leaders who have solid records of competence, empathy and respect for the needs of citizens.

‘In the meantime, the Forum calls on all citizens to raise their voices against this decision to continue to leave people who use this vital highway at the mercy of criminals and huge losses in lives and assets,’ he said.