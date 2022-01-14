Worried by the spate insecurity and poverty, Northern elites, yesterday, disclosed plans to find a lasting solution in Kaduna.

Secretary, Organising Committee, Abdullahi Usman, in a statement, said the killings, health challenges and poverty in the region needed urgent action. Usman added that the meeting, which would take place later in the week, would assemble different groups devoid of political affiliations but to speak as one voice.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“A number of northern groups and individuals, including Northern Elders Forum, have planned to hold a meeting of Northern Leaders of Thought on Saturday,15th January, at Arewa House, Kaduna. The meeting will be a rare platform without partisan or religious tilt, which will examine the state of the North and its relationship with the rest of Nigeria. It is planned to encourage the development of ideas and recommendations that will improve the region’s state of security, economy and political fortunes.”