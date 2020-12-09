From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has urged the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) not to set Nigeria ablaze by the inflammatory statements of their leaders.

MASSOB leadership condemned the recent hypocritical statement allegedly credited to Prof Ango Abdullahi that Ndigbo killed the Hausas and Fulanis during the EndSARS protest.

Reacting to Abdullahi’s utterance, Wednesday, MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, said that “Ndigbo have never killed the Arewa dwellers in Igbo land even during the EndSARS protest. It is not in our nature to hurt non indigenous people dwelling or residing in Igbo land but it is historic and eloquent records that the people of Arewa have killed the Igbo on several occasions in the northern region.”

The pro-Biafra group regretted that the wheels of disunity and disaffection among ethinic nationalities were being driven by a supposedly nationalist.

MASSOB described the visit of Abdullahi and his team earlier in the week to Rivers State as a failed mission.

“The primary aim of Northern Elders Forum to Rivers State is to continue in their mission of divide and rule syndrome, they saw in Governor Nyesom Nwike as a willing tool of continuous perpetrating their enemity virus against Ndigbo. They may have succeeded in deceiving some leaders of South south in seeing the Igbo as their enemies in the past.”

However, MASSOB reiterated that divide and rule syndrome, plantation of disaffections and brotherly discord by the Arewa people against the people of eastern region were no longer fashionable and workable because the present generation of diverse ethnic nationalities of eastern region were not for political slavery of Northern oligarchy.

MASSOB described Abdullahi as an expired political parasite that can no longer withstand the future political reality that will eventually change the political narrative of Nigeria state.

According to MASSOB, he is the worst thing that happened to the people of Arewa because he denied the Arewa youths quality education, human development, economic stability and freedom of religious slavery.

The group, therefore, advised Governors of Southeast and other leaders not to accord Prof Abdullahi and his team resounding reception because of his “venomous hatred against Ndigbo”, stressing that has insulted Ndigbo and their leaders.