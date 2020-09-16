Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A group, Northern Elders’ Forum For Peace and Unity, has urged Nigerians no to playing politics with security situation in the country.

The forum, in a statement in Sokoto yesterday, by its National Secretary, Haruna Rabah, particularly made references to the situation in Zamfara State.

The forum pointed out that the escalating insecurity in the country needed collective action rather than promoting political sentiments against the people that have suffered in such attack.

“It is on record that this insecurity is escalating especially this time, but instead of collective action, we rather choose to be sentimental and egocentric against our political interest not our people that have suffered,” it said.

The forum also condemned the protest staged by some All Progressives Congress’ supporters before the Zamfara police command on the investigation of some politicians believing to have connections with some repentant bandits.

It described such act as an attempt to interfere with the police ongoing investigation.

“Why must they use violent way of fighting against authority of the land because they are claiming to be supported by some disgruntled politicians from Abuja?

“Police in Zamfara State ought to have been given time to make public their findings and prosecute whoever is involved on the alleged meeting with repentant bandits to coerce them back to their nefarious activities,” the forum said.

It, however, commended the peace being enjoyed in Zamfara and neighbouring states of Katsina and Sokoto, saying: “We must commend the efforts of the present leaders of Zamfara State over their action and stand to ensure reduction of attacks, securing lives and property in the state.”