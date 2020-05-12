Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors’ Forum has said that it is pleased with the commitment and efforts of the Federal Government to resuscitate the moribund Ajaokuta Steel Company in Kogi State.

This is following the inauguration of the Ajaokuta Presidential Project Inauguration Team (APPIT) to help revamp the company in line with the recent agreement reached with Russian Federation to resuscitate the steel company by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

In a statement through Forum Chairman and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, the governors commended President Muhammadu Buhari for remaining focused in fulfilling his desire to see that the complex, which has been moribund for about four decades, comes to life.

“We note with great delight the unwavering resolve of Mr President to see that this complex which has been comatose for decades becomes productive to help in the industrialisation of the country and boosting manufacturing,” Lalong’s statement reads.

“This dream when realised will not only create jobs but also assist the nation to add value to its raw materials for domestic use and export.”

Lalong said the Northern Governors’ Forum noted that despite the fight against COVID-19, President Buhari remained committed to the realisation of the aspirations of Nigerians to see that this national project is finally completed and put to use for the development of the country.

He assured the president of the full cooperation of the Forum in seeing to the actualisation of the national priority which has defied previous attempts.

He said the inauguration of the Ajaokuta Presidential Project Inauguration Team (APPIT) is part of the implementation of the agreement reached between President Buhari and his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin during the Russia-Africa Summit last year in Sochi, where they agreed on the resuscitation of the Ajaokuta Steel Plant through a Government-to-Government agreement with funding from the Afreximbank and the Russian Export Centre.