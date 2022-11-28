From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors’ Forum has rejoiced with elder statesman Col Sani Bello (retd) on his 80th birthday.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, said in a message that Bello, the father of Niger State Governo Abubakar, Sani Bello, has served Nigeria and continues to offer his wise counsel and vast knowledge for the development of the country.

He described him as a noble Nigerian who distinguished himself in his military career and discharged his duties diligently both as Military Administrator of old Kano State and as a one-time Nigerian High Commissioner to Zimbabwe.

Lalong said Col. Bello remains an epitome of humility, honesty, hardwork and compassion where he continues to use his opportunities to impact the lives of less privileged members of society through his foundation and educational institutions.

While wishing him many more years of God’s blessings and protection, Governor Lalong urged the elder statesman to continue to offer his wise counsel and vast experience to the Northern Governors Forum as they address the challenges facing the region.