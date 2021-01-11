From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors’ Forum is celebrating the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on his 62nd birthday.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, in a press statement described Senator Lawan as an erudite legislator and scholar who has brought his experience to bear on the Nigerian legislature.

Governor Lalong said since stepping into the National Assembly, Senator Lawan has remained consistent in pursuing the enactment of quality legislation and the conduct of robust oversight that have gone a long way to strengthen Nigerian democracy.

He commended Senator Lawan for galvanising his colleagues at the 9th Senate and the National Assembly as a whole towards supporting the Buhari administration in fulfilling its promises to Nigerians.

Governor Lalong also described the Senate President as a worthy partner in the development of the Northern region, assuring him that the Northern Governors’ Forum will continue to work with him in addressing the region’s challenges.

He wished Senator Lawan God’s guidance, wisdom, protection and good health.