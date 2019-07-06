The Northern Governors Forum has condemned the killing of 25 people in Agatu, Benue.

The people were killed on Sunday at a Church service at Okokolo Village of Agatu Local Government Area of the state.

The forum in a statement by its Chairman, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau,described the killings as a heinous crime that must not go unpunished.

The forum expressed regret that the incident occurred when relative peace had returned to the state.

The northern governors also commiserated with the Government and people of Benue over the petroleum tanker explosion in Ahumbe village along the ever busy Makurdi-Aliade-Otukpo road of Gwer West Local Government Area of the state.

The tragedy occurred on Monday during which 50 people were killed while 100 others were injured.

“The northern governors are deeply saddened by the two ugly incidents and prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims,” the statement said.

The forum urged Gov. Samuel Ortom to rise above the tragedies and provide the leadership that brings hope to the people of the state. (NAN)