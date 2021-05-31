From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has described the assassination of Former Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan on Political Matters Ahmed Gulak as most unfortunate and totally condemnable.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong while reacting to the killing said the sad event is a criminal act that must be condemned in totality.

Lalong said the killing of Gulak must be seen as a criminal act and treated as such, warning against insinuations and politicization that could lead to further violence.

He said the report by the police that it has identified and engaged the suspected killers of the late politician should further be consolidated upon to enable security agencies forestall future occurrence.

The Forum also expressed disgust over yet another abduction of innocent citizens across 3 local Government areas of Niger State including students and teachers of an Islamiya school.

Governor Lalong said this horrible situation needs to be brought to an end in order to give respite for the people to engage in their legitimate activities without molestation.

He reiterated the commitment of the Forum in working with the security agencies and the Federal Government in tackling the ugly level of insecurity in the region and the nation at large.