From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors’ Forum has expressed rage over Saturday’s bandits’ attack on Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Katsina State.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, in a statement said the Governors issued a total condemnation of the incident.

While expressing solidarity with Katsina Governor Aminu Bello Masari, the Government and people of Katsina, the Northern Governors’ said they stood with authorities as they do everything possible to respond to the situation and ensure that no student is missing or harmed.

Governor Lalong said the Governors remain solidly behind security agencies who responded appropriately to the attacks and have been in pursuit of the bandits to ensure that normalcy is restored and the criminals are apprehended.

He also said the Forum appreciated the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to security forces to deploy every available resource needed to deal with the situation.

Governor Lalong said the prayers of the Forum are with the families of the students, school authorities and the injured, even as he called on citizens to volunteer useful information to security forces and relevant government authorities that will assist in quick resolution of the matter.