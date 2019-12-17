Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has condemned the execution of four aid workers by terrorists in the Bornu state.

Chairman of the Forum and Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, describe the killing as a crime against humanity and good conscience.

Lalong in a statement by his spokesman, Dr. Simon Macham, said northern governors were saddened by the execution of the workers.

He commiserated with the family and friends of the aid workers for the anguish that has befallen them by the decision of their relatives to offer themselves to serve humanity and help those in need.

“Northern governors are determined to continue working with the Federal Government, security agencies, citizens and all stakeholders in overcoming this evil that is perpetrated by criminally minded persons. I urge aid workers and those offering essential services to IDPs and other needy people in the North East and other areas not to be deterred by this set back which cannot be allowed to rubbish the sacrifices and good work that has been put into the fight against insurgency,” Lalong said.

The aid workers were reportedly abducted near Damasak, Borno State, in July, and had been in captivity despite all efforts to secure their release and freedom until their alleged execution.