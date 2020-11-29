By Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has condemned in totality the brutal killing of rice farmers in Zabarmari village of Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong in a press statement in Jos said the entire country is deeply saddened over the killing of the innocent rice farmers who committed no crime, except to go to the farm to earn their living.

He said the tragic incident is a great setback to the efforts of Nigeria to attain domestic sufficiency in rice production as well as food security.

Lalong noted that the Forum have consistently worked with the Federal Government, security agencies and local support groups to ensure that farmers are protected in order to enable them carry out farming activities.

He said despite this condemnable act, the Forum will not relent in its support to security agencies to deal decisively with the terrorists and other criminals.

The Governor commiserated with the families of the deceased farmers as well as the people and government of Borno State over the unfortunate incident.