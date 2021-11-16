From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has condoled businessman, Aliko Dangote over the loss of his younger brother, Sani Dangote who until his death was the Vice President of the Dangote Group.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong in a statement described the death of Sani Dangote as a devastating blow to the family and to the Dangote Group in particular.

Governor Lalong said the late Sani was a great asset to the Dangote business conglomerate and did a lot to see to its growth in various sectors of the Nigerian and global economy.

“As a silent achiever, the late Sani was known for his business acumen, attention to details and focus for success in the various positions he occupied in the business world. He built a personality profile of integrity, diligence and service throughout his career. He will be surely missed” he said.

Lalong said the late Sani represented the bright business minds of the Northern Region and contributed a lot to raising younger entrepreneurs who have gone on to become successful businessmen and women in the region and nation at large.

While urging his family and the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote to accept the development as the will of God, Lalong said the legacies of late Sani will continue to endure as he played his role in improving the economic fortunes of the Northern Region and Nigeria as a whole.

