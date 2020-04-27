Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors’ Forum has condoled with the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, over the death of his mother, Hajiya Kareematu Abubakar Bichi.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, said in a statement that the late Hajiya Kareematu Abubakar, who died at the age of 96, served her immediate family and community with the fear of God and lived an extraordinary life of sacrifice.

He said though the demise of the late Hajiya Kareematu creates a vacuum to the family, her good works and positive impact on the community brings a lot of comfort as her legacies will remain fresh in the minds of many who savoured her love.

He prayed that Almighty God will receive Hajiya Bichi’s soul and grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.