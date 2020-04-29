Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has sympathized with Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, over the death of his mother, Hajiya Fatimah Umar Badami.

In a statement by the Chairman and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, said Haijiya Fatima died at the age of 68.

He said the Forum was devastated by the sad news of the departure of Hajiya Fatimah who was a great pillar to the Governor and members of his family.

Governor Lalong said “we sincerely commiserate with our brother and colleague, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and the entire people of Adamawa State over this huge loss, especially at this difficult time when the Governor is working hard to fight the Corona Virus Pandemic.

“We assure him of our support and prayers and urge members of the family and people of the State to accept her death as the will of God and continue to pray for the repose of her soul”.

The Forum also encouraged Governor Fintiri to be comforted by the legacy of love, sacrifice and service that his mother demonstrated during her lifetime and the inspiration she gave to her immediate community as a devout Muslim.