The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha on his 65th birthday.

Chairman of the forum, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, congratulated Mustapha in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Saturday in Jos.

He described the SGF as an accomplished technocrat, lawyer, and politician with tremendous passion for the development of Nigeria.

He praised the SGF for his track record of committed service to humanity, passion for human capital development, commitment to the truth, justice and patriotism, and embracing people irrespective of their backgrounds.

According to Lalong, these attributes have contributed immensely to the achievements he has recorded in his political and professional career, particularly in his appointment as SGF.

“He is an example of humility, transparency and commitment to duty, particularly in his current assignment as Nigeria’s head of response team against COVID-19,” he said.

Lalong assured Mustapha that NGF would continue to work with him for the growth of the region in particular, and the entire country in general, particularly in addressing “challenges that have stalled the progress and unity of Nigeria.”

He wished Mustapha “many more years of good health, God’s protection, and greater service to the nation,” and urged him to remain focused in his duties, steadfast in his faith in God and principles, no matter the situation. (NAN)

