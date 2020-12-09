From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors’ Forum has described former Minister of Defence Gen TY Danjuma (retd) as a patriotic Nigerian who defended the country’s territorial integrity in the interest of peace and unity.

The Governors congratulated Gen TY Danjuma as he marked his 83rd birthday.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, in a message described Gen Danjuma as one of Nigeria’s finest soldiers, philanthropists and statesmen, who has done a lot to promote the unity, peace and development of Nigeria.

He said Gen Theophilus Danjuma throughout his military career demonstrated professionalism, gallantry and patriotism in defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity in the various responsibilities he handled.

The Governor also said the celebrant has impacted the lives of many citizens through his business mentoring initiatives and philanthropy which have enabled many younger people to start businesses and acquire education, helping them to stand on their own.

Lalong also commended Gen Danjuma for his unwavering faith in Nigeria and his consistency in offering wise counsel to various levels of governance and his support to organisations and institutions towards building a united, prosperous and peaceful country.

While wishing him more years of good health and God’s protection, the Governor said the Northern Governors’ Forum will continue to draw from his wealth of experience in all areas, including security and human development, to address the challenges of the region.