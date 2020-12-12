From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum said it is devastated by the shocking news of the death of the Founder and Chairman of Leadership Newspapers Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Sam Nda-Isaiah who was the former Presidential aspirants of the APC passed on at the age of 58.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong in a statement said the development is a monumental loss to Nigeria and the Northern Region.

Lalong said “this is a very sad development for the country as we have lost one of the most vibrant and courageous media entrepreneurs in Nigeria. Sam was a visionary man who believed in the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria. He did so through his writings and contributions reflected his passion for a strong democratic culture”.

Governor Lalong also eulogised the late Sam who was a successful businessman and never afraid to dream big and venture into various fields. His big dreams led to the birth and nurturing of the Leadership Newspapers that has grown to become one of the leading newspapers in the Northern Region as well as the country at large.

He said the deceased will be greatly missed for his patriotism, selflessness and courage in the service of Nigeria, as well as continue to be remembered for his great legacies of hardwork and mentorship which has inspired many youths to dream big and realise their ambitions.

While praying God to grant him eternal rest and comfort his family, friends and associates, Lalong urged the Management and Staff of Leadership newspapers and other businesses founded by the late Sam Nda-Isaiah to remain diligent as they keep his dreams and legacies alive.