From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors’ Forum has expressed worry over the killing of three students of Greenfield University, Kaduna State, who were recently abducted by kidnappers.

Forum Chairman and Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, reacting to the incident, described the murder of the students as shocking, barbaric and condemnable.

Governor Lalong said there was no justification for the kidnapping and murder of students who were simply in school to study and prepare themselves for service to the country.

The governor said the action must not be allowed to go unpunished.

Governor Lalong said the Northern Governors have continued to engage the federal government and security agencies towards finding a lasting solution to this menace of kidnapping and other violent crime, particularly in schools, which have great implications for the future of education in the region and the country at large.

He said the recent meeting of the Forum with President Muhammadu Buhari and Service Chiefs was to further consolidate on measures to address the security challenges of the region and the country.

While commiserating with the families of the murdered students, the Governors called for the immediate and unconditional release of the other students still in captivity.