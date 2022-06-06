From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors’ Forum said it is infuriated over the attack on worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church Owo, Ondo State, which left many dead and others injured.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong said the Forum totally condemned the unprovoked attack on the Church and its worshippers which is a clear attempt by criminals to instigate religious hatred and inflame passions among Nigerians.

While commiserating with the survivors, families of victims, the Catholic Church and the Christian body in Nigeria, Lalong said the Northern Governors want security agencies to do all that is possible to apprehend those behind the sacrilege, their sponsors and collaborators.

Lalong said he will not only ensure that justice is served but ensure a clear message is also sent to criminals who are bent on causing chaos in the country.

He also noted that the Northern Governors are in solidarity with their colleague, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the Government of Ondo State, assuring their prayers and support at this very sober moment.

