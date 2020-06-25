Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has rejoiced with Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu; and elderstatesman Amb. Babagana Kingibe over their contribution to National Development.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong in a press statement, described Gbajabiamila who clocked 58 as a great Nigerian who has continued to promote development particularly through his legislative experience.

He commended the Speaker for standing up for ordinary Nigerians by giving direction and quality leadership to the green chamber which has led to the passing of laws that have promoted good governance, peace and tranquility.

The Northern Governors saluted the courage and pragmatic leadership style of Governor Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos State who turned 55 and said that has enabled the nation’s commercial capital to continue to play a pivotal role in national development.

The forum while wishing him success, asked him not to relent in his commitment of serving the people of Lagos State and the nation with integrity, compassion and excellence, in line with his campaign promises.

The Northern Governors Forum congratulated an elderstatesman, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe for attaining the age of 75 and commended his sense of loyalty, patriotism and commitment to Nigeria.

Governor Lalong said “Ambassador Kingibe has transversed the political landscape of the country, and making his mark on the international stage, making congent contributions to the socio-political development of Nigeria in various capacities over the years. We celebrate his dexterity and passion in promoting National unity, peace and good governance”.

The Governors while wishing him many more years of good health, peace and God’s divine protection, asked him to continue to avail the nation his wealth of experience and wisdom.