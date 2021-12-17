From Gyang Bere, Jos

Northern Governors Forum has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on his 79th birthday celebration.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong in a statement, described the President as a man of integrity and leader with patriotic zeal to develop the nation and secure the future for the younger generation.

Lalong said the President has in the last six years confronted very many challenging situations that sought to threaten the unity and peace of the country such as insecurity, poverty, corruption, poor infrastructure among others, with high successes.

He said the President has remained a father to all by embracing all parts of the nation and ensuring that projects are distributed to all zones irrespective of political and other considerations, a situation which speaks volumes of his penchant for justice and fairness.

Lalong said the Northern Governors Forum has enjoyed the support of Mr. President in dealing with challenges such as insecurity, poverty, illiteracy and disease which are being substantially contained due to the synergy between the States and the Federal Government.

While wishing the President many more years of good health and wisdom, the Northern Governors urged him to remain steadfast and committed to giving his best in the service of the nation especially at this time when the Government is working hard to deal with several challenges.

Forum also rejoiced with Niger State Governor and Chairman of the North Central Governors Forum, Abubakar Sani Bello on the occasion of his 54th birthday.

Lalong described Governor Bello as a very active and supportive politician who has devoted significant attention to the development of his State, the region and nation as a whole.

He said as the Chairman of the North Central Governors Forum, Governor Abubakar has demonstrated deep passion for the development of the region and continues to provide the needed leadership to his colleagues to be able to come together and tackle the challenges confronting the people.

Lalong said the Governor has also remained steadfast in deploying every available strategy and effort in ensuring that the insecurity confronting Niger State is addressed in order to enable the citizens pursue their livelihood without fear, harassment or intimidation.

He noted that despite the challenges, Governor Bello has continued to carry out developmental projects in various sectors and also galvanised the people to resist the schemes of those trying to cause instability in the State and the region as a whole.

While wishing him many more years of God’s wisdom and good health, Governor Lalong admonished him to continue to put the interest of the people above every consideration as he has done over the years and also sustain his passion for the unity, peace, cohesion and stability of not only the Northern Region, but Nigeria as a whole.

He assured him that the Northern Governors Forum will continue to support him as he serves the people of Niger State.

