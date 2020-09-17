Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The North East Governors Forum (NEGF) has appointed a former presidential Liaison Officer to the National Assembly, Sen Abba Aji, as its Executive Secretary.

The Chairman of the Forum and Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, conveyed the appointment through a letter, the Governor’s spokesman Malam Isa Gusau said in a statement on Thursday.

‘Following the unanimous decision of the Governors of the North East Forum, and in my capacity as the Chairman of the North East Governors Forum (NEGF), it is my honour and pleasure to offer you the position of the Executive Secretary of the North East Governors Forum from the date of this letter,’ Gusau said in the statement quoting the letter of appointment.

He said the appointment which took effect from 15th September, would be for an initial period of two (2) years and may be renewed.

Abba Aji was a liaison officer to the National Assembly under President Umaru Ya’Adua and President Goodluck Jonathan

The North East Governors Forum include the Governors of Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe states.