From Gyang Bere, Jos

Again, the Northern States Governors Forum has condemned another attack on Government Secondary School, Jangebe in Zamfara State where hundreds of schoolgirls were abducted.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong said the trend of kidnapping was unacceptable and strong measures must be taken to put an end to it before it escalates into a monster that will consume educational pursuit and national aspirations.

Lalong said the development which is coming on the heels of the abduction of school children in Kagara, Niger State still being addressed, calls for serious concerns among all Nigerians.

“As Northern Governors, we are deeply saddened by this embarrassing and unfortunate attack on our children who are in schools to seek knowledge and build capacity to impact the nation and create a better society.

” The assault on schools where innocent and harmless students are targeted should not be condoned in any way because it has the tendency to set the nation back to ignorance and more poverty. The Northern part of the country in particular is more educationally disadvantaged and cannot afford to have these disruptions. Enough is enough”.

He said the Northern Governors called on security agencies to use every asset at their disposal to rescue the children and bring to justice those behind the act.

The Governors solicite Nigerians to support the security agencies and government with credible information that will lead to swift resolution of the situation.

Lalong sympathised with the families of the abducted school children, the people and Government of Zamfara State, assuring them of the support of the Forum in tackling the problem.

He said Northern Governors Forum rose from their meeting in Kaduna on Thurday where they resolved to take far reaching measures to address insecurity and other challenges of the region and the nation at large.