Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors’ Forum says that First Lady Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has made a positive impact on the lives of the most vulnerable and least privileged Nigerians.

In a statement by the Forum’s Chairman and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, who felicitated with the First Lady on her birthday, Mrs Buhari was described as a passionate mother who has deployed the influence and goodwill of her office to the benefit of the downtrodden and the less privileged.

He said: “As a mother of the nation, you have done so much to impact the lives of the vulnerable and less-privileged persons in our society through your compassionate programmes. Your Future Assured Programme and Get Involved Campaign have become vehicles of goodwill and hope to Women, Children and other needy persons across the country as you continue to mobilise resources to support their well-being.”

Governor Lalong noted that through the collaboration of the First Lady with her colleagues around the world, she has advocated for girl-child education, healthcare improvement, tackling gender-based violence and advocating for women rights.

According to Lalong, the Governors’ Forum appreciates how the First Lady has continued to carry along the wives of state governors, encouraging them to pursue worthy causes that will help vulnerable people in their states.

He said this was evident in the fruitful collaboration through the Aisha Buhari Foundation in mobilising resources to take care of street children, the elderly and the homeless.

The Northern Governors’ Forum prayed that Mrs Buhari be granted more years of sound health, divine protection and wisdom as she continues to support the President to serve Nigeria.