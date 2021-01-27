From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors’ Forum has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of new Service Chiefs and commended the outgone ones for giving their best in the service of the country.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong in a statement commended the President for taking the decision and asked the new Service Chiefs to put in their best not only to meet the expectations of the Commander-in-Chief but also that of Nigerians who have high expectations for enhanced security and safety of lives and properties.

He charged them to build on the successes of their predecessors and also learn from their challenges in order to address the lingering problems of terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes that the nation has been battling to contain.

Lalong assured the Service Chiefs of the support and collaboration of the Northern Governors Forum in addressing insecurity in the region and the nation as a whole in order to enable the citizens to pursue their legitimate businesses without any hindrance.

He appealed to Nigerians to support and pray for the new Service Chiefs as they provide leadership for the patriotic officers and men of the Armed Forces to put up a final onslaught against protracted security challenges.

Governor Lalong also thanked the former Service Chiefs for their courage, sacrifices and commitment to protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity and dealing with internal threats during their stewardship, and wished them well in their future endeavours.