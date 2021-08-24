From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has rejoiced with His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, as he marks his 65th birthday.

Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong described the Sultan as an inspiring leader who has continued to promote national unity, peace and security of Nigeria as well as offered valuable counsel to the Governments at all levels.

Lalong said Sultan Abubakar remains a respectable leader who is always on the side of truth and embraces justice for all people irrespective of their religious, ethnic, political or economic backgrounds.

While wishing the Royal Father many more years of good health, peace of mind and God’s protection, Lalong urged him to continue to offer his wise counsel to the nation, particularly to Northern Governors who have found in him a worthy partner for the emancipation of the region from many of its challenges.