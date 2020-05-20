Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum said the region has recorded appreciable progress with the transfer of Almajiria to their States of origin.

The Forum in a press statement on Wednesday after its 4th teleconference meeting presided by the Chairman and Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, reviewed the responses of states in the region with regards to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “In the profiling and evacuation of Almajiris, the Forum noted that so far, there has been appreciable progress as many States have transferred Almajiris to other States and also received their citizens without any problem.

“We resolved to continue with the exercise by strictly following laid down protocols for profiling, quarantining, testing, transportation, handing and taking over as well as reintegration.”

The Governors maintained their earlier decision to purchase COVID-19 Mobile Testing Vans which have already been ordered to boost testing of more citizens especially in the rural areas.

On enforcing closure of inter-state boundary roads, the Northern Governors expressed disappointment that despite several measures taken, including Presidential orders, there are still violations where people move from one State to another through compromise and use of illegal routes.

They vowed to continue to take further measures to protect their people including the deployment of members of their cabinets and civil servants where necessary.

The Forum resolved to continue their appeal to the Federal Government for support to deal with the Corona Virus Pandemic, as the Northern Region now has about 54% of the national cases and 70 percent of new infections.