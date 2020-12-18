From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has welcomed with excitement the release of the abducted students of Government Science School Kankara, Katsina State.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong while reacting to the development, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Aminu Masari, security agencies, community leaders and all stakeholders who contributed in making sure the school boys were released unharmed.

He said the release of the students will comfort and assuage the parents and the entire country which has been agonized since the children were kidnapped.

Lalong said with the release of the students, further measures must be put in place to ensure that this ugly incident does not occur again while thorough investigation should also carried out to ensure that those behind this condemnable act are made to face justice.

Meanwhile, the Forum also reacted to a statement ascribed to the APC Acting Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena alleging that intelligence reports link a Governor in one of the North Western States to rising cases of banditry, abductions and other violent crimes in the zone.

The Forum urges security agencies to conduct a full scale investigation of the allegations as it maintains that the Forum has no tolerance for such conduct from any of its members.

The Governors said they have been working in unison and in conjunction with the Federal Government and security agencies to bring to an end all forms of insecurity and criminal activities in the region and the nation as a whole.