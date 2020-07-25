Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has commiserated with their colleague, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq and the people of Kwara State over the death of his father and statesman Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq SAN.

Abdulrasaq died at the age of 93.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong in a press statement described the death of the first lawyer from Northern Nigeria as a great loss to not only the people of Kwara State, but to the entire region and the nation at large.

Lalong said “we are saddened by the passing of this great man who brought pride and dignity to his family, the Northern region and Nigeria through the many responsibilities he handled during his life time.

“Though his death is painful, we should also celebrate his achievements particularly in the legal profession where he set the pace by mentoring and inspiring many in the profession, using his influence as Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers and a Senior Advocate”.

Lalong also noted that the late

Abdulganiyu Abdulrasaq at various times also contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria as member of the Northern House of Assembly; Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Ivory Coast; member of the Federal Parliament; and Federal Cabinet Minister of State for Transport among other duties he handled effectively.

The Northern Governors urged members of his family particularly his wife Hajia Raliat, children and grand children to accept his passing as the will of God and take solace in the fact that he fulfilled his assignment on earth and left lasting legacies which should be sustained.