Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has expressed deep shock over the demise of crime fighter and legendary Hunter Ali Kwara.

The Governors commiserated with the people of Bauchi State and the family of the deceased and said the country will miss his assistance on the fight against bandits.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong in a press statement described the late Ali Kwara as an outstanding hunter who devoted his gifts and energy in the fight against crime in various parts of the country.

He recalled his exploits against bandits, armed robbers and terrorists in most parts of the country particularly the 19 Northern states, saying his efforts assisted greatly in addressing some of the security challenges of the country.

Governor Lalong said the services of the late Ali Kwara will be seriously missed particularly because of the assistance he rendered to law enforcement officials in the apprehension of criminals, many of whom were successfully prosecuted.

While praying God to grant the late Ali Kwara eternal rest, the Governor said President said his legacies will continue to be remembered in the history of crime-fighting in Nigeria.