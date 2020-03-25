Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has expressed sadness over the death of Engr Christopher Robin De Krester, Managing Director of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (NESCO), the first Hydro-Power Electricity Company in Nigeria located in Bukuru, Plateau State

He noted that Krester died at the age of 87 after a brief illness.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, in a statement, described as painful the demise of Engr Krester who has been at the helm of affairs of the energy company over many years.

“Engr. Christopher Krester is credited with effective leadership of the first private energy company to have obtained a licence for generation and distribution of electricity in Nigeria in such a manner that its pedigree and reputation garnered over a period of about one hundred years is still very high.

“His management style of prudence, accountability and dynamism during his sixty years’ service to the company has seen the company grow through a period that witnessed various changes in the Nigerian power sector.”

Lalong recalled the role of NESCO in the development of the Nigerian economy and in particular the economy of the Northern region when it was the sole provider of energy to mining operations in the region during the colonial era, which provided foreign exchange.

He noted the role that the company has played in Plateau State by supplying reliable energy to many parts of the state consistently and also partnering with the Plateau State Government and other states to supply electricity to many rural areas through a Public-Private Partnership relationship.

While condoling with the De Krester family, and management and staff of NESCO over the huge loss, Lalong asked them to take solace in the fact that late Engr Christopher De Krester lived a sacrificial life, where he paid so much attention to the well-being of poor people through the supply of power that provided job opportunities, as well as created empowerment windows through the corporate social responsibility programme of the company.

He said the Northern region and Plateau State will miss his wealth of experience and valuable advice which De Krester willingly offered to many states towards addressing their energy challenges, urging the company to sustain his legacy of commitment to the supply of 24-hour electricity to consumers.