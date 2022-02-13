From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has expressed sadness and shock over the death of the grandson of the late Premier of the Northern Region, Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba who died in Kaduna on Saturday.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong in a statement described the death of the Magajin Garin Sokoto as a great loss to the Sokoto Caliphate, Sokoto State, the Northern region and nation at large.

Lalong said the deceased was a highly respected traditional title holder who walked in the footsteps of his grandfather, Sir Ahmadu Bello and used his influence to serve the people through every available opportunity.

He said Alhaji Danbaba devoted himself to the service of his people through humility, hardwork, generosity and forthrightness.

As an influential title holder in the Sokoto Caliphate, the deceased carried himself with dignity and candour, working with other leaders within the North and other parts of the country to find solutions to the many challenges of the nation.

Lalong said his role in reviving agriculture particularly rice farming has been widely acknowledged.

He conveyed the heartfelt condolences of the Northern Governors to his immediate family, the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, the Government and people of Sokoto State.