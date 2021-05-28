From Gyang Bere,Jos

Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong has expressed shock over the unfortunate boat accident that perished the lives of many passengers on Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

He condoled with families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident on behalf of all the Northern Governors.

Governor Lalong in a press statement in Jos signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said the tragic event is deeply distressing as it happened when the victims were going about their daily activities to earn a living.

He prayed to God to grant the families of those affected by the unfortunate boat mishap the fortitude to bear the loss.

Lalong urged relevant authorities to step up supervision and more vigorous monitoring of inland water transportation in the country so as to ensure that such incident does not occur again.

He said the boat, conveying passengers from Loko in Niger State to a market in Kebbi State, capsized in the Niger River.

The Northern Governors assure their colleagues in Niger and Kebbi States of support and collaboration over the incident.