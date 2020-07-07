Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has expressed deep shock over the death of former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir who was a former member of the APC National Working Committee, and served as Vice Chairman, North West.

Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong in statement commiserated with family, friends and political associates of late Alhaji Inuwa, who served the nation with diligence, commitment and patriotism.

” The late Alhaji Inuwa was a dependable and reliable politician who put the interests of the people above his personal pleasure. When he served the country as Minister of Sports and Youth Development, he did a lot to create opportunities for youth empowerment and development of sports particularly at the grassroots level. Indeed he contributed immensely to the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria”.

Lalong praised Alhaji Abdulkadir’s service to humanity and the demonstration of zeal for the development of the Northern Region through education, agriculture and the provision of social amenities.

He prays that almighty God will give his family the fortitude to bear this great loss and grant him eternal rest.