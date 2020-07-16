Gyang Bere, Jos

Northern Governors Forum has described as shocked and tragic the suddeb death of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile who was killed in a car accident in Kaduna.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong in a press statement said the late Tolulope was a promising officer, who had demonstrated high sense of loyalty, patriotism and diligence in her service to Nigeria particularly in maintaining peace and security.

Lalong said the testimony of the officer’s bravery in the field of combat, especially towards stopping bandits and terrorists from inflicting more harm on Nigerians will remain indelible in the history of the Nigerian Airforce as well as in the minds of Nigerians.

The Governor on behalf of his colleagues consoled with Arotile’s family, the Nigerian Air Force, the Government and people of Kogi State and the entire Northern Region over the sad incident, while praying that God will receive her soul and grant her eternal rest.