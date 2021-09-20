From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has described the death of former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Obadiah Mailafia as a great loss to the country as well as the entire Northern region.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong said in a statement that the death of Dr Mailafia is a sad development not only to his family but to the nation because of his enormous contributions to the socio-economic pursuits of Nigeria.

Governor Lalong described the late CBN Deputy Governor as a consummate financial expert and vibrant intellectual whose local and international reputation is highly acknowledged, having been sought and deployed for the benefit of Government and private entities around the world.

While commiserating with the family, Lalong said the legacies of Dr Mailafia will continue to be celebrated as he showed a passion for development, emancipation, truth, justice and equity in all his interventions at various platforms.

He said such aspirations for a better Nigeria and the upliftment of the downtrodden motivated him to vie for the office of the President in 2019 which afforded him the opportunity to espouse his vision for a better Nigeria.

Lalong extends the Forum’s sympathies to Governor Nasir el-Rufai, the Government and the people of Kaduna State.

